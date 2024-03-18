Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of OGE Energy worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 572.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

