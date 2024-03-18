Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $220.93 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $224.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.94 and a 200 day moving average of $186.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

