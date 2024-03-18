Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of Toll Brothers worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,755 shares of company stock worth $10,417,732. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $120.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $124.67. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

