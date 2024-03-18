Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of Toll Brothers worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after buying an additional 793,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 105.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after buying an additional 772,849 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,732 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TOL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL opened at $120.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $124.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

