Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 145 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Teradyne worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $103.06 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

