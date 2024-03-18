Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 26 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,113.18 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,121.99. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,039.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $978.17.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

