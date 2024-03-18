Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 26,311 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,311 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Ally Financial worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,293,000 after buying an additional 290,842 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after buying an additional 1,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $37.62 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

