Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,870 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $21,993,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 114.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $305.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $314.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.22.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

