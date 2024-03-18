Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,105 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Synchrony Financial worth $17,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,746,000 after purchasing an additional 209,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after purchasing an additional 879,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,187,000 after purchasing an additional 755,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $41.78 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

