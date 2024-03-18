Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 326 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $98.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.57.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

