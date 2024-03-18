Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $193.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.67. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

