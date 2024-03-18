Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $193.92 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.87 and its 200-day moving average is $192.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

