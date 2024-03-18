Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 35,709 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,709 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Voya Financial worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,465,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,436,000 after buying an additional 752,851 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,413,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 600,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1,722.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 612,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,718,000 after purchasing an additional 579,128 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $70.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Voya Financial

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.