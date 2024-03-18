Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 48 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,392,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $285.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $320.55. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

