Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,851 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total value of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,155 shares of company stock valued at $78,321,150. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 1.4 %

Workday stock opened at $268.27 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.26. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

