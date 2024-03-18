Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,897 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 789 shares of company stock valued at $182,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $219.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.03. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.35 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BIIB

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.