Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 61,984 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,984 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UDR worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in UDR by 225.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 196.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Barclays cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $37.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

