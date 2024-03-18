Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 62 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $25,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HCA opened at $321.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $328.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

