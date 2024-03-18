Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 65,397 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,397 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in 3M by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,060,000 after purchasing an additional 186,543 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

