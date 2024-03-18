Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 87 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of VeriSign worth $18,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $190.25 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.37.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,422. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

