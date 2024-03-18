Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 9,495 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $49,403,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,663,000 after purchasing an additional 216,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $230.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $174.23 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.03.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. STERIS’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

