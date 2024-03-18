Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $910.09 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $478.77 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $875.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $748.10.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,395 shares of company stock worth $10,593,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

