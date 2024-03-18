Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,251 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $99.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.85.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.32.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

