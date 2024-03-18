Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,283 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $226.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $236.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.95.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

