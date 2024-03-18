Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Short Interest Update

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Genel Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS GEGYF opened at $1.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

