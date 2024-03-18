Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. Genpact has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

