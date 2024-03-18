Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,571,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,363,000 after acquiring an additional 447,585 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,358,000 after buying an additional 1,780,489 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $73.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.44. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.