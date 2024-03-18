Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $523.64 million, a P/E ratio of -59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

