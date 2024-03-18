Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) & Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and Global Digital Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $5.36 billion 0.92 -$553.91 million N/A N/A Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$5.76 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Global Digital Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natura &Co.

Natura &Co has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Digital Solutions has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Natura &Co and Global Digital Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 11.13% -3.74% -1.78% Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -17,385.55%

Summary

Natura &Co beats Global Digital Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments. The company offers fragrances, makeup, body and facial care, sunscreen, soaps, deodorants, body oils, hair care, and gifts products. It also provides decorative, houseware, entertainment and leisure, and children's products, as well as jewelry, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company markets its products under the Natura, Avon, The Body Shop, and Aesop brand names through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the cyber arms technology and security and technology solutions business. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

