Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Global Gas Trading Down 24.6 %
NASDAQ HGAS opened at $1.56 on Monday. Global Gas has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $10.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59.
Global Gas Company Profile
