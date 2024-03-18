Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Up 17.5% in February

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 14th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 60,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 660,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAX opened at $32.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

