Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ EFAS opened at $14.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

