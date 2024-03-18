Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Update

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 14th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of GROY stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $291.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GROY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Gold Royalty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gold Royalty by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gold Royalty by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

