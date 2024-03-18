Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,218,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,273,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.92 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.93.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

