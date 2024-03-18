GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAF opened at $1.67 on Monday. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 41.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 382,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $853,380.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,404,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,112,333.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,213,015 shares of company stock valued at $11,403,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 15.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,425,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after buying an additional 591,574 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,971,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,477 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 94.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 151,588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 36.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,559,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Stories

