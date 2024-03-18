Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,593 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEBO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,243.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEBO. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $27.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $972.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

