Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 103.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,511 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 946,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 248,593 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 22.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 247,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,080.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock worth $356,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:XPOF opened at $15.27 on Monday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.71 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPOF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

