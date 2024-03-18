Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $417,000 Stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 186.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,998 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TERN stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $444.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TERN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

