Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $364,000 in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Orthofix Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 55.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 43.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,434,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,253 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,964,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,117,000 after buying an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,122,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,014 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,553,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.03. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

