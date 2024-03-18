Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $425,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 81.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 26.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $31.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 21.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $934,068 over the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amkor Technology

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.