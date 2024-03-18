Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Yext at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YEXT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Yext by 48.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,197,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,244 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Yext by 37.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Yext by 21.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yext by 28.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 399,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 89,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yext by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

NYSE YEXT opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.50 and a beta of 1.27. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

