Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,552 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $1,576,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American States Water by 24.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in American States Water by 337.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American States Water by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,694.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $71.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.22 and a 12 month high of $95.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. StockNews.com cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

