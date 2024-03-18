Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 105,361 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,361 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after buying an additional 2,166,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,356,000 after buying an additional 807,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,869,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,787,000 after buying an additional 623,216 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,814,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,708,000 after buying an additional 335,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,806 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

