Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $357,000 Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ArcelorMittal

About ArcelorMittal

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.