Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $397,000 Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after acquiring an additional 341,092 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,902,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,013,000 after buying an additional 1,064,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,781,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $993,831.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $72.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.33. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Further Reading

