Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Leidos by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $127.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $130.39. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

