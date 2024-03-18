Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Update

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 536,500 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 570,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $132.69 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

