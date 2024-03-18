Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Short Interest Update

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 14th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 536,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRNT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GRNT stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Granite Ridge Resources has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $815.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.13%.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

