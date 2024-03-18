GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 2.55% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIPS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 2,865.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of HIPS opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20.

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

