Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Halliburton worth $25,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Halliburton by 47.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $457,245,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $37.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

